StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

LTRPA opened at $0.59 on Monday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,785 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.11% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

