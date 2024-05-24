StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
LTRPA opened at $0.59 on Monday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.