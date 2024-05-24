Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.88 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

