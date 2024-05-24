Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $12.33

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get James River Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JRVR

James River Group Price Performance

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. James River Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $290.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.17.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.57%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 271,613 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 88.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.