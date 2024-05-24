Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

LOAR opened at $54.83 on Monday. Loar has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

In related news, Director M Chad Crow acquired 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,012.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

