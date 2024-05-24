KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 364.56, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $663.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.97. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

