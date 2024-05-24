StockNews.com Downgrades Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
NYSE KFS opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. Kingsway Financial Services has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.48.
In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $115,759.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 649,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,242. Company insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
