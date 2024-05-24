StockNews.com Downgrades Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE KFS opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. Kingsway Financial Services has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingsway Financial Services

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $115,759.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 649,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,242. Company insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 1,904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

