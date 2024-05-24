Susquehanna Trims Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Target Price to $195.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $208.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.33.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.04. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

