JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $224.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $219.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $196.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $134.40 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The company has a market cap of $565.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $6,016,878,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

