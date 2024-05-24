HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRT. William Blair raised HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of HRT opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 million, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

