HC Wainwright Trims Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Target Price to $23.00

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IKT opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,886.15% and a negative return on equity of 147.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

