Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $153.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

