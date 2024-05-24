Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) PT at $13.80

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 185.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SWI opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.71 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $193.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.74 million. Research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

