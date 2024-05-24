Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several brokerages have commented on STLA. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Stellantis by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

