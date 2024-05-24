PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) vs. Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Head to Head Contrast

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of PHX Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals 11.50% 3.90% 2.95% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A -60.82%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $36.36 million 3.35 $13.92 million $0.11 29.55 Victory Oilfield Tech $810,000.00 19.41 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares PHX Minerals and Victory Oilfield Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PHX Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PHX Minerals and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Risk & Volatility

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

(Get Free Report)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.