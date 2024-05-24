Head-To-Head Review: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) vs. Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -17.53% -2.82% -2.58% Twilio -17.37% -0.89% -0.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Twilio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Twilio 2 10 9 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tuya and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tuya currently has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 39.18%. Twilio has a consensus target price of $69.95, suggesting a potential upside of 18.70%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than Twilio.

Risk & Volatility

Tuya has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuya and Twilio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $229.99 million 4.25 -$60.31 million ($0.08) -24.25 Twilio $4.19 billion 2.40 -$1.02 billion ($4.01) -14.70

Tuya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twilio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Twilio beats Tuya on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers cloud-based software value-added services that provides end users with smart features, such as cloud storage; and Cube Smart Private Cloud Solution which enables conglomerates to build their own autonomous and controllable IoT platforms; and could-based services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company provides smart solutions for IoT devices that integrates software capabilities; and enables developers to activate an IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners, and end users to engage and communicate through a range of smart devices, as well as sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, renewable energy, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication. It also offers software products to build direct, personalized relationships with their end users, such as segment, a platform that provides tools for first-party data by unifying real-time information collected; and engage, an automation platform for the delivery of omnichannel campaigns. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

