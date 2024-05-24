Head to Head Comparison: Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) vs. Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pervasip and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 7 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Pervasip.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pervasip has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.9% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pervasip and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.12 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$95.73 million ($2.94) -2.70

Pervasip has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -14.89% N/A -26.25% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -84.72% -59.00%

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

