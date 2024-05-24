Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) and Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) Head-To-Head Survey

Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pono Capital Two and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital Two 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oncology Institute has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 309.09%. Given Oncology Institute’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than Pono Capital Two.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Pono Capital Two has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pono Capital Two and Oncology Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital Two N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A Oncology Institute $324.24 million 0.13 -$83.07 million ($0.81) -0.68

Pono Capital Two has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Pono Capital Two and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital Two N/A -6.63% -2.69% Oncology Institute -20.28% -109.10% -32.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Oncology Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pono Capital Two beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pono Capital Two

(Get Free Report)

Pono Capital Two, Inc. does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.