Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Rubrik Trading Down 3.7 %

About Rubrik

RBRK stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

