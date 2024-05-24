StockNews.com Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $615.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. SunOpta’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

