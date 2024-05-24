Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MBUU

Malibu Boats Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $723.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $62.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 828.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 272.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Malibu Boats by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.