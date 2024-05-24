StockNews.com Downgrades Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) to Hold

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $731.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $785.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.