StockNews.com Downgrades Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) to Hold

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $731.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $785.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

