First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

FIBK opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 620,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 142,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

