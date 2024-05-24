Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PAM opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.