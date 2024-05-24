Experian (LON:EXPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,020 ($51.09) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.75) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,394 ($43.14).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,723 ($47.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,366 ($30.07) and a one year high of GBX 3,796 ($48.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,397.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,242.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3,614.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,466.02%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.47), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($100,756.99). Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

