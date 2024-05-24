Experian (LON:EXPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,020 ($51.09) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.75) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,394 ($43.14).
Experian Stock Performance
Experian Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,466.02%.
Insider Transactions at Experian
In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.47), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($100,756.99). Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
