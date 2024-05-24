Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 740 ($9.41) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.
