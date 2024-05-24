Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 740 ($9.41) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Up 1.8 %

About Oxford Biomedica

OXB opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.68. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of GBX 164.29 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 474.50 ($6.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of £334.50 million, a P/E ratio of -522.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

