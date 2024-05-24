JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,380 ($17.54) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.36) to GBX 1,030 ($13.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 956 ($12.15).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,015.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 621.69 ($7.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,383 ($17.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,190.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,013.99.

In related news, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.70), for a total transaction of £121,635.15 ($154,594.75). In related news, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.70), for a total transaction of £121,635.15 ($154,594.75). Also, insider Rowan Baker acquired 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.30) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,779.72). Insiders have bought a total of 285 shares of company stock worth $343,259 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

