Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By Zacks Research

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,050. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.