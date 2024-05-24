Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Financial Comparison

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Cooper-Standard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion 1.53 $171.30 million $1.96 15.26 Cooper-Standard $2.82 billion 0.08 -$201.99 million ($5.93) -2.19

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard. Cooper-Standard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmus Filtration Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.03% 314.52% 17.61% Cooper-Standard -3.68% N/A -3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Cooper-Standard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Cooper-Standard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Cooper-Standard on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems. It also provides fuel and brake delivery systems comprising chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, brake jounce lines, direct injection and port fuel rails, MagAlloy break tube coating, and ArmorTube brake tube coating. In addition, the company offers fluid transfer systems, such as heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, diesel particulate filter lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks and deaerators, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and discharge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, high temperature MLTs, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

