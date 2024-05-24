Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $32.73 on Monday. Rubrik has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

