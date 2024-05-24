Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RBRK. Truist Financial started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.92.

RBRK opened at $32.73 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

