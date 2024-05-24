Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $310,254.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 441,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,826,552.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $29,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,281 shares of company stock worth $1,920,018. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Couchbase by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

