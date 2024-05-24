Robert W. Baird Boosts UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Price Target to $41.00

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.80.

UL Solutions Trading Up 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

UL Solutions stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $42.21.

In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 over the last ninety days.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

