Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CULP opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Culp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth $6,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.