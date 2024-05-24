Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CULP opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.27.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
