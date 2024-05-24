PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFSI. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of PFSI opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $86.28.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,677,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at $625,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,677,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,267 shares of company stock worth $8,823,777. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

