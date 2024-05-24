United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.06.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United States Steel by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in United States Steel by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

