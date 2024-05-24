Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.18.

VLRS opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $699.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.49.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

