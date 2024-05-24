FY2024 EPS Estimates for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Reduced by Analyst

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UL Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UL Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UL Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded UL Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

UL Solutions Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ULS opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $42.21.

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Weifang Zhou bought 26,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.