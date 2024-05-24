Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canaan in a report released on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canaan’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Shares of CAN opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canaan has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

