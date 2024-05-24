Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

