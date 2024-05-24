Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Filo Mining Corp. Issued By Roth Capital (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.42.

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.04).

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

