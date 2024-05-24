Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases 198,975 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy purchased 198,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,559.25 ($108,743.33).
Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Jonathan Murphy acquired 774 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £325.08 ($413.17).
- On Friday, April 5th, Jonathan Murphy bought 786 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £322.26 ($409.58).
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Murphy purchased 351 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £150.93 ($191.83).
AGR stock opened at GBX 40.18 ($0.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Assura Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 50.75 ($0.65). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.54.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 52 ($0.66).
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
