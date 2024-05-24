Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.27) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.34) EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,824 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,551,000 after purchasing an additional 855,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,058,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

