Insider Buying: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ) Insider Acquires 19,500 Shares of Stock

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider David Loren Neuhauser bought 19,500 shares of Amaroq Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £14,430 ($18,340.11).

Shares of LON AMRQ opened at GBX 73 ($0.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £238.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 84 ($1.07).

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including nalunaq, vagar, tartoq, nuna nutaaq, anoritooq, siku, saarloq, north sava, sava, stendalen, kobbermineburgt, paatasoq west, and nunarsuit covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

