Insider Buying: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ) Insider Acquires 19,500 Shares of Stock

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider David Loren Neuhauser bought 19,500 shares of Amaroq Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £14,430 ($18,340.11).
Amaroq Minerals Price Performance
Shares of LON AMRQ opened at GBX 73 ($0.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £238.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 84 ($1.07).
About Amaroq Minerals
