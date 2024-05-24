Robert T. E. Ware Acquires 29,050 Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Stock

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) insider Robert T. E. Ware purchased 29,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £23,240 ($29,537.37).

Conygar Investment Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON CIC opened at GBX 88 ($1.12) on Friday. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 74 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The firm has a market cap of £52.48 million, a PE ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

Conygar Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.