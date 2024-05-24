Robert T. E. Ware Acquires 29,050 Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Stock

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) insider Robert T. E. Ware purchased 29,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £23,240 ($29,537.37).
Conygar Investment Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of LON CIC opened at GBX 88 ($1.12) on Friday. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 74 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The firm has a market cap of £52.48 million, a PE ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09.
Conygar Investment Company Profile
