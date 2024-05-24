Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) PT Raised to $29.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XPRO

Expro Group Price Performance

Expro Group stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.61 and a beta of 0.93. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expro Group

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,195,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,195,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,106,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expro Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 194,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Expro Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after buying an additional 833,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after buying an additional 38,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,396,000 after acquiring an additional 236,098 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.