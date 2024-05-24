HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATNM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $251.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.08.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

