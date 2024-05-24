StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

