StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
