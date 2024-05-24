First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.75.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.