Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.90.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$12.79 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7897465 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,039 shares of company stock valued at $436,132. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

