Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

